OFFICIAL: Swiss club FC Zurich announce signing of Ghana youngster Daniel Afriyie Barnieh from Hearts of Oak

Ghana international youngster Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has completed his move to Swiss Super League side FC Zurich in a permanent deal, the club have announced.

The 21-year-old has signed a four and half years contract with the Swiss side which will keep him at the club until 2026, joining from Hearts of Oak will a deal worth around US$150,000 as GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively reported a few days ago.

Afriyie Barnieh has been the subject of interest from clubs in Africa, Europe, and America following his spell with the Ghana national team at the World Cup in Qatar.

He will reportedly be earning around US$12,000 as a monthly salary.

The former Ghana U20 captain made the cut in the Black Stars' final squad for the global showpiece and was instrumental in the last warm-up friendly match against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

He has also been impressive for the Ghana home-based national team who are currently camping in Egypt ahead of the 2022 CHAN tournament which begins in a fortnight in Algeria.

The highly-rated footballer scored three goals in four matches to propel the Black Galaxies to seal qualification for the CHAN tournament.

He was also involved in Ghana U23 as he scored in both legs in their qualifying match against Mozambique a few months back.

Afriyie Barnieh signed for Hearts in July 2019 and went ahead to become a mainstay in the team having played an integral role in the club's double triumph in the 2020-21 campaign.