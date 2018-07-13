OFFICIAL: Winful Cobbina completes three-year deal to Albanian giants KF Tirana

Ghana midfielder Winful Cobbina has completed a move to Albanian giants KF Tirana in the ongoing transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The silky midfielder joined the White and Blues from Ghanaian top flight side Hearts of Oak after passing a medical on Thursday.

According to the management of KF Tirana, the left-footed enforcer signed for three years.

Cobbina was on the verge of joining Danish second-tier side Viborg FF but the move collapsed at the dying embers of negotiation.

He was a key member of the Black Stars B side that clinched the 2017 WAFU Cup.