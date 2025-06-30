OFFICIAL: Youngster Abdul Aziz Issah departs Barcelona after loan deal ends

Abdul Aziz Issah's time with FC Barcelona has officially concluded, as the Spanish club has opted not to activate the purchase clause in his loan agreement, the club announced on Monday.

The 19-year-old Ghana international midfielder joined Barcelona’s B team, Barca Atletic, on loan from Dreams FC in September 2024. He now leaves alongside six others whose contracts are expiring at the end of June.

Known for his playmaking ability and composure in midfield, Issah was considered one of Ghana’s top young prospects when he made the move to Spain.

His early weeks showed promise, particularly after he was invited to train with the senior squad under new manager Hansi Flick.

Despite this bright beginning, Issah struggled for game time and made only two appearances for Barca Atletic, accumulating just 26 minutes on the pitch. He was largely left out of matchday squads throughout the season.

Now set to return to Dreams, Issah's stint with the Catalan giants ends without much fanfare - but it provided valuable experience.

While Barcelona has chosen not to retain him, Issah’s European adventure may not be over. Still only 19, he continues to attract attention from clubs across Europe, and what seemed like a missed chance at Barcelona could still spark a bright career ahead.