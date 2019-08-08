OFFICIAL: Yusif Chibsah joins Turkish side Gaziantep FK

Ghanaian midfielder Yusif Rahman Chibsah has completed a move to Turkish outfit Gaziantep FK ahead of the upcoming season.

Chibsah, 26, penned a two-year with the Reds from Italian Serie B side Frosinone Calcio.

The deal is reported to be worth €500,000, with the defensive enforced pocketing €700,000 as his annual wages.

Chibsah is the second Ghanaian player to join the club in the ongoing transfer window after Aziz Tetteh, who last week from Russian outfit Dinamo Moscow.

He scored 1 goal in 32 games during the Canaries ill-fated top flight campaign.

Chibsah has previously featured for Sassuolo, Juventus, Parma as well as Benevento.