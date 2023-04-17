'Officiating has thwarted our effort' - Nsoatreman coach Mumuni Abubakari blames poor officiating for Hearts defeat

Head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Mumuni Abubakari has attributed their 2-1 loss to Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to referee Federick Samena's reversal of a penalty decision.

The Phobians took an early lead on 15 minutes through Prince Ofori's own goal. Yaw Baafi doubled their advantage with his 66th minute strike but Nsoatreman halved the deficit through Samuel Ofori to set up a tense ending to the game.

Samena awarded a penalty to the visitors for Addo Sowah's handball but made a U-turn after consulting his assistant, a decision which didn't go down well with Mumuni.

Mumuni is convinced that decision denied them a point away from home.

He told StarTimes: "The score line shouldn't have been where it is had it not been poor officiating. I think the referee is not on top of his game because the penalty he whistled for, who compelled him to whistle for the penalty? What did he see and he whistled? What happened he has to confide in the fourth referee? I think some of these things have to stop. He has thwarted our effort. Officiating has thwarted our effort. That is the summary of the game."

The premier league debutants now sit in the relegation zone on 16th position with 31 points. They host King Faisal for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante