Officiating in Ghana Premier League has improved -GFA

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo,has hailed the quality of officiating in the current season of the Ghana Premier League citing it as an improved performance as compared to previous seasons.

Addressing previous concerns about the standard of refereeing in the domestic top-flight, Addo expressed his satisfaction with the progress made, highlighting the positive changes observed.

“No doubt, refereeing has improved this season. When good things happen in certain areas people keep mute about it but people rush to spread the news when one negative story pops out”

“We’ve played a lot of matches that have been calm but once a while a small issue comes up which is debatable. We have process one goes through when they have issues with referees’ performances one can complain to”

“A lot of money is being pumped into refereeing. In the past, referees used to complain about salary arrears but this year that has been a thing of the past. Some referees want us to pay them immediately after they are done with a game. Some of them want us to accumulate their salary.

"So we often talk to them, they are referees belonging to the FA so we train them with refresher courses, provided gadgets for them to communicate with during the match which has improved a lot of things” he said.

With only four games remaining in the league campaign, Aduana Stars are currently on top of the Ghana Premier League table with 52 points and are being trailed by Medeama with just 2 points.