Officiating in the Ghana Premier League frustrating – Ibrahim Tanko

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has voiced his growing frustration with refereeing standards in the Ghana Premier League, following his side’s narrow 3-2 defeat to Asante Kotoko.

While acknowledging his team’s strong effort in the high-stakes encounter, Tanko refrained from directly criticising officiating decisions but made clear his dissatisfaction with how the match unfolded.

“I don't want to talk about referees. I mean, it's frustrating. Look at the foul we had before they went and got this penalty,” he said, in reference to a key moment in the match. “The referees took a decision, and we have to accept it.”

Tanko expressed pride in Medeama’s performance, particularly their attacking threat early in the game.

“I think I'm very proud of my boys. When you look at how we started, we created a lot of chances after the first goal. We should have been going up two or three goals,” he remarked.

Despite the result, the coach remained composed and focused on the positives from his team’s display, steering clear of escalating tension over officiating.

Medeama now turns its attention to the season’s final league game against Berekum Chelsea, with hopes of concluding the campaign on a strong note.

The Yellow and Mauves sit seventh on the table with 50 points, with one game to go.