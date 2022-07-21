‘Ogum is arrogant and disrespectful’ – Former Kotoko coach attacked by management member

Dr Prosper Nateh Ogum's unexpected resignation as Asante Kotoko head coach has earned him criticism from a management member of the Ghanaian champions.

Patrick Osei Agyemang, also known as Countryman Songo, a member of Kotoko's communications department, has called Ogum arrogant and disrespectful.

“The fans of Asante Kotoko should understand that the management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah is focused on moving forward. This is not a big issue, we can announce a new coach anytime because we have seen better coaches at the club,” he said on Adom TV.

“C.K Akunnor [Former Ghana coach] was even fired. Who is Prosper Narteh Ogum, a coach who has handled clubs like Ebusua Dwarfs and WAFA?” he quizzed

“Nobody will entertain someone who is arrogant and disrespectful at Asante Kotoko. He [Prosper Narteh Ogum] exhibited his arrogance during Wednesday's meeting with the board. Who is he?, A coach who wanted to sign aged Joseph Tetteh Zutah who is struggling for playing time at Medeama.” he slammed.

Ogum, who won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko last season, tendered his resignation on Wednesday afternoon after a meeting with the technical committee of the Board and Management.

Details are sketchy but sources say the gaffer is unhappy with the club's transfer activity ahead of next season and more crucially their involvement in the CAF Champions League.

The club have lost three key players- Mudasiru Salifu, Fabio Gama and Kwame Baah have all left the record Ghanaian champions.

Meanwhile, Kotoko have announced they will not take part in the GHALCA Top 6 tournament.