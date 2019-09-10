OH Leuven midfielder Kamal Sowah switches attention to the big game against Union Saint-Gilloise

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah has urged his OH Leuven teammates to switch their focus to the big game against Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday.

OH Leuven recorded an emphatic 4-0 win over KSV Roeselare in the Belgian First Division B last Saturday. Sowah scored the fastest goal of the season in that game, after netting the opener just 55 seconds into the game.

Despite the big win, Sowah is rather looking forward to the game against Union Saint Gilloise but thanked fans of the club for showing massive against KSV last weekend.

"Great for the fans," Sowah nods. “Hopefully we can continue to motivate them to come and encourage us. We must ensure that we make them happy. Our supporters were great on Saturday. Their support really helps us, that drives us forward. The more the fans support us, the deeper we can go. ”

“The match against Roeselare is a thing of the past. On Saturday, a difficult game awaits us at Union. That is, just like us, a good team. We can certainly put our foot alongside those of the people of Brussels. "