Okraku confirms Ghana Premier League set for new headline sponsor

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, says a new headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) will be announced soon, following months of behind-the-scenes negotiations aimed at securing a long-term commercial deal.

Okraku expressed confidence in the deal, which he believes will bring financial stability and renewed energy to the domestic top-flight.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to secure a new sponsorship agreement that will bring financial stability and reposition the Ghana Premier League,” he said. “Very soon, we will announce a new headline sponsor that will bring the needed support to our clubs.”

Although the current 2024/25 season has not had a headline sponsor, betting firm Betpawa, which initially signed on as the league’s main sponsor, has continued to support the competition through the locker room bonus initiative. Their withdrawal from the title sponsorship in 2023 left a significant funding gap.

With just three matches remaining in the season, the impending announcement is expected to boost morale among clubs and stakeholders.