Okraku sets record straight on relationship with Hughton: 'I don't hate anyone'

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has refuted rumours that he had a personal vendetta against former Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, who was fired after Ghana's dismal performance at the AFCON 2023.

Okraku addressed the media at a Meet the Press event in Kumasi on Wednesday, where he clarified that his primary concern is the success of the Ghanaian national team and not personal relationships.

"I don't hate anyone! I want to be successful. I demand performance from coaches, I want to see a team perform well and win games. This is what I demand from every coach that works for us!" Okraku stated emphatically.

The GFA President also emphasised the importance of implementing effective strategies to improve the performance of the national team, citing the need for a comprehensive approach that encompasses engagement, idea-sharing, feedback, and implementation.

"I want to see our Black Stars and all our national teams play good football and win games, including all local clubs," Okraku expressed passionately.

"How can this be achieved? It starts with the process we are undertaking today - engaging and sharing ideas, getting feedback, and ensuring that we are ready to implement the necessary strategies to bring back the love for football."

Okraku's comments come in the wake of Ghana's disappointing display at the AFCON 2023, where the team failed to advance beyond the group stage.

The Black Stars lost their opening match 2-1 to Cape Verde and drew 2-2 with both Egypt and Mozambique.