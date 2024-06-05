Okraku urges Black Stars for confidence, positive results in Mali clash

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku called for a confident performance from the Black Stars as they face Mali in the upcoming World Cup qualifier.

The team arrived in Bamako on Tuesday for the crucial match, looking to rebound from a defeat against Comoros that left them in fourth place in their group.

"I hope that we'll go to Mali with all the confidence that we have, with all the quality that I know we have, and go and put up a good performance that will give us the desired results. This is possible," Okraku said, according to reports.

He continued, "Then, after that, we'll come back to our favourite, Kumasi, and God willing, finish off the other game. On behalf of the FA, on behalf of Ghanaians, I wish all of us well."

They will train at the 50,000-capacity Stade du 26 Mars, the venue for the match, on Wednesday evening ahead of Thursday's game.

The team have no injury concerns, with defender Alexander Djiku fit after a suspected injury delayed his arrival in the Ghana camp.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey will captain the team in the absence of skipper Andre Ayew, who was not included in the squad.

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew are also available.

With three points from the games already played in the qualifiers, their qualification hopes depend heavily on the results from the Mali match and against the Central African Republic in Kumasi on Monday, June 10.