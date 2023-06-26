Okwahu United crowned champions of Eastern Region Division II League

Okwahu United have been crowned champions of the Eastern Region Division II League, securing promotion to the Division One League after a six-year absence.

The Nkawkaw-based club showcased their dominance in the middle league, culminating in a thrilling 3-1 victory over Blue Skies Pelicans in their penultimate game last Wednesday. They continued their winning streak on Sunday, securing a 1-0 triumph over Live Now Academy at the Kyebi Astro Turf.

With an impressive performance throughout the middle league, Okwahu United claimed the championship title and a cash prize of GHC5,000. The Eastern Regional Football Association leadership was present at the Kyebi venue to present the trophy, medals, and cash prize to the triumphant team.

Okwahu United maintained a perfect record in the middle league, winning all five of their matches. Their success extended beyond the middle league, as they concluded the entire 2022/23 season with an unbeaten record, highlighting their exceptional form.

The Asaase Aban club experienced a setback in 2017 when they were relegated to the third-tier league, just a year after reaching the finals of the FA Cup, where they narrowly lost the title to Bechem United.

During their illustrious history, Okwahu United enjoyed a prominent status in Ghanaian football, particularly in the 1980s. They represented the country at continental competitions, reaching the second round of the CAF Cup Winners' Cup in 1987 and progressing to the first round in 2001.

The club have played a significant role in nurturing talented players, including renowned individuals such as Mohammed Gargo, Tony Yeboah, Fatau Dauda, C.K Akonnor, and various other top-class footballers.