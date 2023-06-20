Okwahu United will be promoted to Division One League - Board member Samuel Anim Addo

Board member of Okwahu United Samuel Anim Addo is urging followers of the club to expect the promotion of the team as they compete in the Middle League.

The club have performed impressively in the ongoing Eastern Regional Division Two Middle League winning three matches in a row.

Following their results they are just a win away from qualifying to the Division which has boosted the optimism of the Anim Addo.

According to him, the club have succeeded in putting the right measures in place which is yielding the desired results.

"The work Daasebre gave to us is to lift Okwahu United and rebrand the team so we have started when you monitored our social media handles branding is going on. After our next game, Okwahu United will be playing in Division One," he told Peace FM.

"As we know Ghanaians are saying bring back the love and Okwahu United is the greatest traditional club in Ghana the support we have is huge,"

"So when we get to Division One we will bring back the love and when we move to Premier we will bring back the love for everything to be perfect. I will urge Kwahuman and all Ghanaians to support us to bring glory to Okwahu United," he added.