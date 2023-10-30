Okwawu United apologise to fans following early FA Cup exit after defeat to Kotoku Royals.

Ghana Division One League side Okwawu United have issued a heartfelt statement expressing their disappointment and apology to fans and stakeholders after their unexpected exit from the MTN FA Cup.

The club recently faced Kotoku Royals in the opening round of the tournament and suffered a narrow defeat causing their untimely exit from the competition.

In an open letter, the management of Okwawu United conveyed their deep regret over the early exit from the prestigious MTN FA Cup. The statement read, “Management, Technical Team, and Playing Body are with a solemn heart apologizing to our die-hard supporters, partners, and enthusiasts for the early exit from the MTN FA Cup as well as our recent undesirable results in the DOL (Division One League).”

The club's management acknowledged the disappointment of their fans and emphasised their commitment to finding solutions to return Okwawu United to its winning ways. "We are finding solutions to make Okwawu United a winning team again," the statement continued.

Despite the challenges, Okwawu United called upon their dedicated supporters and stakeholders to remain calm and patient. They reassured their community that the management, technical team, and players were working tirelessly to restore the club's former glory.

This setback in the MTN FA Cup may be a turning point for Okwawu United, as they strive to rebuild and regain their competitive edge. Supporters are eagerly awaiting the club's resurgence and a triumphant return to the football scene.

Read full statement below