Okwawu United appoint ex-Kotoko supporters’ chief Nana Kwame Danquah as CEO

Division One side, Okwawu United have named Nana Kwame Dankwah as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer.

The club will be hoping to benefit from the rich experience of the astute and industrious football administrator as they aim to make a return to the top flight after a long absence. Okwawu United Operations Manager, Emmanuel Osei Asomani confirmed Dankwah’s appointment in an interview on Rainbow Radio.

“Nana Kwame Dankwah has been named as CEO by management of the club. After our game against Hohoe United, he will officially start work as CEO on Monday, October 16 to steer affairs at the club,” Asomani said.

Okwawu United kicked off their campaign in the second tier of Ghana football with a draw at home to Semper Fi.

Their next assignment is a trip to Hohoe United.

By Suleman Asante

