Okwawu United chief denies poor condition of bus received from GFA

Published on: 21 November 2024
Nana Kwame Dankwah

Okwawu United General Manager, Nana Kwame Dankwah, has dismissed claims that the bus donated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in poor condition.

The GFA donated buses to nine Division One League clubs, including Okwawu United, to enhance their operational efficiency.

This initiative fulfills GFA President Kurt Okraku's promise made during the 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi.

However, the gesture was greeted with mixed opinions with some obsevers criticizing the condition of the vehicles.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Nana Dankwah revealed he personally inspected the bus and found the criticisms unfounded.

"I drove the bus myself, and while it's not brand-new, the interior is not as bad as social media pictures suggest," he clarified.

Nana Dankwah expressed gratitude to the GFA, emphasizing the positive impact of the donation. "We at Okwawu United are thankful to the GFA for their support. This bus will greatly benefit our team."

