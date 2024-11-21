Okwawu United GM bails Ghana Football Association's bus donation

Despite criticism over the condition of the vehicles, Okwawu United's General Manager, Nana Kwame Dankwah, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for donating a bus to the club.

The GFA presented buses to nine Division One League clubs, fulfilling President Kurt Okraku's promise made during the 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi.

Nana Dankwah, who personally drove the bus, countered claims of poor condition: “I personally drove the bus. It is not a brand-new vehicle, but the interior isn’t as bad as some pictures circulating on social media suggest. We at Okwawu United are grateful to the GFA,” he stated.."

The bus donation aims to enhance club logistics and operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, Okwawu United are hopeful of bouncing back to the top flight as soon as possible having suffered demotion many years ago in the Ghana Premier League.