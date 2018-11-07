Olbia Calcio youngster Joseph Tetteh suffers two match ban after red card against Arzachena

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Tetteh eh has been slapped with a two game ban after a final minute scuffle which ensued between serie C sides Olbia Calcio and Arzachena.

The 19 year old was shown a red card afollowing a brawl between him and Arzachena player Christian Arboleda.

Olbia lost the game to their opponents, 1-0, but the match ended bizarrely with officials and some players engaged in a fight.

After the review of the game, officials of serie C handed the Ghanaian youngster a two match ban.

Fabio Pasella, who is manager of Arzachena has been handed a game ban and a fine of 500 Euros same as Olbia coach Fabrizio Martellotta.