GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Olbia Calcio youngster Joseph Tetteh suffers two match ban after red card against Arzachena

Published on: 07 November 2018
Olbia Calcio youngster Joseph Tetteh suffers two match ban after red card against Arzachena

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Tetteh eh has been slapped with a two game ban after a final minute scuffle which ensued between serie C sides Olbia Calcio and Arzachena. 

The 19 year old was shown a red card afollowing a brawl between him and Arzachena player Christian Arboleda.

Olbia lost the game to their opponents, 1-0, but the match ended bizarrely with officials and some players engaged in a fight.

After the review of the game, officials of serie C handed the Ghanaian youngster a two match ban.

Fabio Pasella, who is manager of Arzachena has been handed a game ban and a fine of 500 Euros same as Olbia coach Fabrizio Martellotta.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations