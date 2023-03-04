GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

OLD MEETS NEW: Kwesi Nyantakyi’s first public interaction with Kurt Okraku

Published on: 04 March 2023
OLD MEETS NEW: Kwesi Nyantakyi’s first public interaction with Kurt Okraku

The phrase: ‘’You can’t keep a good man down” fits former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi like a glove.

Nyantakyi was seen cheering when he showed up at the one-week observation of ex-Ghana international Christian Atsu.

The astute football administrator shook hands with his successor Kurt Okraku- the first time ever in public.

Nyantakyi, credited for the evolution of the local football governing body, looks to have survived the dodgy ‘man-made trial and tribulation’ all in the name of investigative journalism.

In 2018, Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured in a video by famed journalism Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his Number 12 exposé, allegedly collecting cash gifts and peddling influence.

This resulted in him stepping down as Ghana FA boss and subsequently losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and CAF 1st Vice President.

In 2021, An Accra High Court threw out the government's case against him after the state delayed in filing a witness statement.

The decision of the Criminal Court 4 of the Accra High Court to discharge Nyantakyi forced the state to rush to another court to file the same charges against the Wa All Stars owner.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more