OLD MEETS NEW: Kwesi Nyantakyi’s first public interaction with Kurt Okraku

The phrase: ‘’You can’t keep a good man down” fits former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi like a glove.

Nyantakyi was seen cheering when he showed up at the one-week observation of ex-Ghana international Christian Atsu.

The astute football administrator shook hands with his successor Kurt Okraku- the first time ever in public.

Nyantakyi, credited for the evolution of the local football governing body, looks to have survived the dodgy ‘man-made trial and tribulation’ all in the name of investigative journalism.

In 2018, Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured in a video by famed journalism Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his Number 12 exposé, allegedly collecting cash gifts and peddling influence.

This resulted in him stepping down as Ghana FA boss and subsequently losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and CAF 1st Vice President.

In 2021, An Accra High Court threw out the government's case against him after the state delayed in filing a witness statement.

The decision of the Criminal Court 4 of the Accra High Court to discharge Nyantakyi forced the state to rush to another court to file the same charges against the Wa All Stars owner.