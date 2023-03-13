Oliver Arthur entreats 10 young Ghanaian footballers to develop the right mindset, focus and confidence

FIFA-accredited agent and CEO of ArthurLegacy Sports, Oliver Arthur, has urged 10 young footballers moving to European clubs on loan to develop the right mindset, focus, and confidence during an orientation session organised by ArthurLegacy Sports last Tuesday.

Arthur emphasised the importance of a positive mindset and encouraged the players to protect their minds by keeping good thoughts, saying, "Your mind is everything. What you feed your mind becomes your reality. You can only achieve your goals if you have the right mindset. So keep good thoughts and protect your mind."

He also emphasized the importance of staying focused on goals and not getting distracted by obstacles, adding, "You should focus on what you want to achieve in your career. Never focus on the obstacles, it gets you nowhere. If you're not focused, you will kill the dream. As you go to Europe, there will be so many opportunities and distractions. A lot of players have made mistakes with women, money, and managers because they lost focus."

Arthur also advised the players to build their confidence and prioritize their fitness, saying, "Build your confidence from what you do best. If there's any aspect of your game that makes you special, work on it. Continuously improve on it because that's your strength. Anything that affects your fitness affects your confidence. Spend your time right. Don't be scared. You are going to a totally different environment."

The 10 young footballers who received Arthur's advice are expected to move to various European clubs on loan.