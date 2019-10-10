Oliver Arthur’s client Orji Okwonkwo named Montreal Impact MVP for the season

Renowned Ghanaian football agent Oliver Arthur was at the Best Western Hotel in downtown Montreal on Tuesday night to celebrate with his client Orji Okwonkwo who was voted the Most Valuable Player by Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact.

The 21-year-old emerged the club’s best player of the season after contributing eight goals and two assists in his first season in the MLS.

He was awarded the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy, which is the award for the standout performer of the season.

This achievement makes him the highest scorer as a freshman since Didier Drogba, who hit the net 11 times in 2015 for the club.

Orji is one of the Nigerian players managed by Arthurlegacy.

Other key players include Sadick Umar of Partizan Belgrade, Kingsley Dogo and Michael of Bologna currently on Loan at Cremona.

The young prodigy is on loan from Bologna FC in Italy.

By Richard Gyasi