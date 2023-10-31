Olympic Games 2024 Qualifiers: Black Queens secure third round spot after Benin victory 

Ghana's Black Queens have successfully advanced to the third round of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers, following a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Benin in the second leg held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Having already secured a commanding 3-0 win in Cotonou, the Queens aimed to consolidate their lead, but Benin proved to be formidable opponents.

In the 15th minute, Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan made an exceptional save to maintain a level score, just moments after Benin came agonizingly close to finding the net with a shot that struck the woodwork.

Benin was determined to stage a comeback.

Nonetheless, it was forward Evelyn Badu who dashed those hopes with a splendid finish in the 65th minute, propelling the Queens into the lead.

Just ten minutes later, Badu's relentless pressure on the defense forced an own goal, solidifying Ghana's dominant position in the match.

The victory extends the Black Queens' remarkable winning streak to nine consecutive wins under the guidance of head coach Nora Hauptle.

In the next stage of the 2024 Olympics in Paris qualifiers, Ghana is set to face Zambia in what promises to be another thrilling and competitive encounter.

The Black Queens' journey to the Olympics continues, with their eyes firmly set on representing their nation on the grand stage in Paris.