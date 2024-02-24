Olympic Games Qualifier: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle impressed with performance despite Zambia defeat

Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle wants her team to build on their performance against Zambia when they travel to Ndola for the second leg of their Olympic Games qualifier.

The Black Queens suffered a 1-0 home defeat to the Copper Queens and will need an aggregate win over their opponents to secure qualification for Paris 2024.

“There are two games, another 90 minutes to go. I think we did well how we started the game. Ghana had possession today, Ghana played football today, and the Queens were showing that we are able to play amazing football," she said after the game.

The Black Queens will leave Ghana for Lusaka on Sunday with the hopes of overturning the result.

“For me, it's important we build on this performance," the Swiss trainer continued. "The players showed a lot of our values, and team teamwork, I think there was a passion to win this game, a passion to play football.

Another 90 minutes to go and I’m convinced if we put one goal in it will explode."