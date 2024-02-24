GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Olympic Games Qualifier: Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa promises fans of strong comeback against Zambia

Published on: 24 February 2024
Olympic Games Qualifier: Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa promises fans of strong comeback against Zambia

Black Queens forward, Doris Boaduwaa remains confident ahead of Ghana's trip to Ndola to face Zambia in the second leg of the Olympic Games qualifier. 

The Ghana women's national team suffered a 1-0 home defeat to the Copper Queens following a first-half strike from Rechael Kundananji.

The Black Queens need an aggregate victor to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

"Defeat is temporary, but the bond with our fans is forever. We may have fallen short in the game, but your unwavering support never wavered," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the game.

"Thank you for standing by us through thick and thin, cheering us on with passion and belief. We'll use this loss as fuel to come back stronger and make you proud. Together, we'll conquer the next challenge," she added.

It is the second time the Black Queens have lost a game under Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle.

While Ghana's chances of qualifying for the Olympic Games look slim, the team has another 90 minutes to prove their worth.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more