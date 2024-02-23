Olympic Games Qualifier: Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe confident ahead of Zambia clash

Denmark-based midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe believes the Black Queens are close to reaching their goal of qualifying for the Olympic Games in France.

The experienced midfielder and her teammates will engage the Copper Queens of Zambia in the final round of qualifiers for women's football in Paris 2024.

Having been cleared of all outstanding bonuses before Friday's game, the FC Nordsjaelland star remains positive and is confident of success in the two-legged game.

"Moment like this are special. Another opportunity for us to take a step towards our goal and growth!!! Happy game day. See y’all soon," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Black Queens recently qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, making a return to the competition for the first time since 2018.

The West African nation is yet to qualify for women's football at the Olympics and it their current run of form, the former WAFCON runners-up could make history against Zambia.