Olympic Games Qualifier: Charlton midfielder Freda Ayisi joins Black Queens squad ahead of Zambia clash

Charlton Athletic Women's midfielder, Freda Ayisi, has finally joined the Black Queens team ahead of the Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.

The England-based player trained with the team on Monday and could make her debut for the Black Queens on Friday against the Copper Queens.

The West African nation is chasing one of the tickets for Women's football at the Olympic Games and will have to beat Zambia in a two-legged game to make it to Paris 2024.

"Of course [we have what it takes to advance ahead of Zambia]. We have got to be confident in our ability," she told Joy Sports.

"We've got to go there with confidence and believe that we get the job done. When we get there, we are just going to be focused on the game and not focusing on outside noise. We just need to focus on the game, and that is what is going to happen," she added.

Ayisi is expected to add her experience to the team, having played for the likes of Arsenal and Birmingham City in England.

Meanwhile, under coach Nora Hauptle, the Black Queens have lost only one game in 11 matches.