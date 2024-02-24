Olympic Games Qualifier: 'The task isn't finished'- Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe after Zambia defeat

Black Queens midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe, is not giving up on Ghana's Olympic Games dream despite a first-leg defeat to Zambia in Accra.

Rachael Kundananji scored the only goal as the Copper Queens return to Lusaka with an important away victory.

Ghana will have to overturn the result if they are to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time. The Black Queens will travel to Ndola for the second-leg on Wednesday.

Ahead of the trip, Cudjoe expressed confidence in the team and believes the tie is far from over.

"Thank you to all our amazing fans who showed out tonight. The task isn’t finish and we continue to believe in the journey. Keep supporting us and we will give our best in the next game," she wrote on X after the game.

The Black Queens have lost only two matches under Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in Zambia.

Despite the disappointing result in Accra, the Black Queens produced a strong second-half display in Accra.