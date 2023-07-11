Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle determined to make up for Black Meteors failure

Black Queens coach Nora Huptle is confident ahead of Ghana's clash against Guinea in the Olympics Games qualifiers for the women's football tournament.

The Black Queens are preparing to face Guinea in a two-legged tie in order to advance to the next round of Olympic qualifications for Paris in 2024.

Following the Ghana U-23 side's failure to qualify by failing to beat Guinea, the male U-23 side of the Black Queen's opponent, Nora Hauptle is determined to lead the team in indirect revenge in order to get a representation for the nation in football at the quadrennial event.

"You wanna build some pressure now on me? Laughs -No, look, for me, pressure is a privilege because we put a lot of pressure on us ourselves to deliver," she said ahead of the game.

"We want to go and qualify for the Olympics. Of course, we recognize that our U-23 men could not qualify, which I feel sorry for them. We would take this challenge and uh, face it."

The team will take on Guinea this weekend and anticipate the return leg a few days later. Prior to the qualifiers, the team have been engaging in high-profile friendly games in the past few months to keep them battle-ready for the important qualifier.