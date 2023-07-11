Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle settles on 24 players for Guinea clash

Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle has named a final squad of 24 players ahead of their crucial two-legged encounter against Guinea in the qualification for the Women's football tournament of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The two teams are expected to clash in Conakry the capital of Guinea before the second leg in Ghana a few days after as they target a slot for the prestigious competition to be staged in Paris next year.

Hauptle initially invited 31 players for camping ahead of the all-important match-up but has finally settled on 24 of them who she believes are good enough to accomplish the mission.

"We had a week of pre-camp and training here at the stadium. At the moment over 70 players are playing abroad from the Black Queens and we are still partial scouting. So we did a cutdown after the first week and had a friendly game against under-15 boys. They were very physical but we put them l in the tactical way like we expect Guinea to play. That was a very good game last Saturday. Now we start fresh and focused with our 20 plus three Keepers towards Guinea," she said.

She added that she was confident in the few names which were included from the Black Princesses team that emerged victorious in the U-20 WAFU B Girls Cup competition.