Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan optimistic ahead of Guinea game

Published on: 11 July 2023
Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Findiib Konlan is hopeful  Ghana can beat Guinea and move to the next stage of the Olympic Games qualifiers of the Women's tournament.

The teams will clash in a two-legged encounter in the coming days and Ghana have been preparing intensively to avoid any embarrassment as seen in previous tournaments by various national teams.

The shot-stopper expressed her belief in the technical instructions of the team's coach Nora Huptle.

According to her, if her teammates are able to follow exactly the directions of their boss, victory would be a mere formality.

“As a goalkeeper, you always need to be ready and as team Black Queens, we work as a team, so we know what we can do it. Our coaches have given us a lot and I believe if we put everything into practice, definitely Guinea will be a step over,” she said after the team's final training session in Accra.

“Our target is to qualify to the Olympics, Paris 2024. So, we are working towards it.

“As a goalkeeper, I am not under pressure because I don't need to fear my opponents,” she added.

Ghana have played a number of friendly matches and remain unbeaten ahead of the crucial encounter.

