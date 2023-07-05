Olympic Games Qualifiers: Black Queens intensify preparations ahead of Guinea clash

The Black Queens of Ghana have intensified their preparations ahead of the Olympic Games qualifier against Guinea next week.

The team moved to Accra to continue preparations ahead of the first leg which will be played between July 10 to 18th.

Black Queens, Nora Häuptle named a 31-woman squad which will be pruned down before the all-important qualifier.

Black Princesses shot-stopper Afi Amenyaku has earned her debut senior call up following her heroics at the recent WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations in Kumasi.

Also in the squad are trio Ernestina Abambilla, Jennifer Cudjoe and Alice Kusi who return after a long absence.

The Black Queens are hoping to secure one of the tickets to the Olympic Games next year in Paris.