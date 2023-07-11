Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens leave for Conakry ahead of Guinea clash

The Black Princess of Ghana have left Accra for Conakry ahead of the first-leg of their Olympic Games qualifier against Guinea.

The team led by coach Nora Hauptle and management members left Ghana in the early hours of Tuesday morning and are expected to arrive in Conakry later today.

Coach Nora Hauptle has named a final squad of 24 for the trip as Ghana eyes a place in next summer's Olympic Games.

The two teams are expected to clash in Conakry, the capital of Guinea before the second leg in Ghana a few days after as they target a slot for the prestigious competition to be staged in Paris next year.

Hauptle initially invited 31 players for camping ahead of the all-important match-up but has finally settled on 24 of them who she believes are good enough to accomplish the mission.

"We had a week of pre-camp and training here at the stadium. At the moment over 70 players are playing abroad from the Black Queens and we are still partial scouting. So we did a cutdown after the first week and had a friendly game against under-15 boys. They were very physical but we put them l in the tactical way like we expect Guinea to play. That was a very good game last Saturday. Now we start fresh and focused with our 20 plus three Keepers towards Guinea," she said.