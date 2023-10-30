Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens ready to give 150% against Benin in Accra

Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle has conveyed her team's readiness to give their all when they face Benin in the second leg of their 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Hauptle's side secured an impressive 3-0 win in the first leg in Cotonou. Boaduwaa opened the scoring for the Black Queens with a penalty in the 45th minute before Grace Assifuah secured a five-minute brace to wrap up the scoring.

Emphasising the importance of their clean sheet record, she stated, "That makes me even more proud than scoring three goals."

Hauptle reflected on the match, highlighting that despite a few close calls, the team managed to maintain a solid defensive line.

She said, "We gave them two big chances but I am very happy that we still kept a clean sheet. That makes me even more proud than scoring three goals. In the second half, we could have scored one or two goals more."

"In all, I am very satisfied, but we lost a lot of energy on the pitch, now it is about good recuperation. We will give 150% when we play on Tuesday," Hauptle added.

Black Queens hope to secure qualification to the third round and stay in the hunt for qualification to Paris next year.