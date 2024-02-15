Olympic Games Qualifiers: Charlton midfielder named in Black Queens squad to face Zambia

Charlton Athletic midfielder, Freda Ayisi, has been named in the Black Queens squad for the final round of the Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.

The England-based player will join the rest of her teammates for preparations ahead of next week's clash.

Ghana are chasing a place in women's football at the Olympic Games for the first time after previous disappointments.

Ayisi has enormous experience, having played for the likes of Arsenal and Birmingham City Women.

The 29-year-old is expected to play a pivotal role in helping Ghana clinch a place at Paris 2024 later this year.

Meanwhile, coach Nora Hauptle will be hoping to return to winning ways after suffering her first and only defeat to Namibia during the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Having led the Black Queens to AFCON qualification, the Swiss trainer is hoping to secure another success at the international stage.

Twenty-three players have been invited for the big clash on February 23.

Below is the full list: