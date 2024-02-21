GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Olympic Games Qualifiers: "Our aim is to beat Ghana in Accra"- Zambia midfielder Ireen Lungu

Published on: 21 February 2024
Zambia midfielder Ireen Lungu believes the Copper Queens can do the double over Ghana in their Olympic Games qualifier. 

Lungu and the rest of the Zambian team arrived in Ghana on Tuesday ahead of the final round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Having represented Africa at the multi-sport competition in the past, Lungu remains confident ahead of Friday's clash in Accra.

“Everyone is ready, and we have been pushing ourselves. The league has helped us a lot, so I think everyone is in good shape. The first match in Ghana is important because if we get the three points, then we are good to go. Our aim is to win in Ghana,” said the Kazakhstan-based player.

“Pressure is there but the only pressure is to carry home the maximum three points. That is the pressure that we have,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens are chasing a first-ever appearance at the Olympic Games.

Ghana's women's national team have been in fine form since Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle took over.

