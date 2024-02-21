GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Olympic Games Qualifiers: Zambia striker Norin Betani dies ahead of Ghana clash

Published on: 21 February 2024
Zambia female national team striker, Norin Betani, has reportedly died ahead of the Olympic Games qualifier against Ghana. 

The Indeni Roses, who was named in the squad for the match against the Black Queens, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Betani was unable to travel with the team to Ghana after she suffered sickness and was rushed to the Chawama Level One hospital in Lusaka.

The news of the striker's death was confirmed on social media, as fans and Zambians paid tribute to the forward.

"We mourn the loss of Norin Betani, Copper Queens and Indeni Roses striker who has sadly passed away. Her dedication to football made an indelible mark on Zambia's sports tourism. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones, teammates, and fans during this challenging time," wrote the Zambian Tourism Agency. 

Meanwhile, the Zambian team arrived in Ghana on Tuesday and will engage the Black Queens in the first leg of their qualifier on Friday.

