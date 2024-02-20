Olympic Games: Zambia touch down in Ghana ahead of crucial qualifier against Black Queens

The Copper Queens of Zambia have safely arrived in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, ahead of their highly anticipated Olympic Games qualifier against the Black Queens.

The senior women's national team of Zambia aims to continue their preparation for the crucial encounter, with the first leg scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium this Friday.

Ghana will host the first-leg encounter of the third-round qualifier after successfully eliminating Guinea and Benin in the previous rounds of the qualifying series.

The team is optimistic about their chances of securing Olympic Games qualification, having already secured a spot in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Queens, under the leadership of coach Nora Hauptle, are determined to create history by qualifying for the Olympic Games, an achievement they have never accomplished before.

The game is set to kick off at 5:00 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium, and fans are eagerly anticipating an intense and competitive match between the two sides. The return fixture will take place in Ndola on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

As both teams prepare for this crucial encounter, the football community awaits an exciting and closely contested battle on the pitch, with the outcome holding significant implications for Olympic Games qualification.