Olympics coach BKM disappointed with Samartex draw

Published on: 13 March 2023
Bismark Kobi-Mensah

Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah says he is pleased with his team's performance against FC Samartex but disappointed with the outcome of the game.

The Wonder Club were held to a 0-0 draw by Samartex on Sunday, March 12 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kobi-Mensah believes his side should have bagged the points at stake.

He told StarTimes: "I think it's not a bad performance. I'm only disappointed that we couldn't win the game.

"Looking at where we are and playing at home I think that we had that advantage to win the game.

"But I said earlier, it was very difficult in the beginning and throughout the game but draw is not bad because the opponent team also played very well."

By Suleman Asante

