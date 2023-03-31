Olympique Khouribga's Kwame Poku praises Morocco's infrastructure and fan culture

Former Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Poku, now on the books of Moroccan side Olympique Khouribga, has expressed his confidence in Morocco's ability to host major football tournaments.

The Ghanaian footballer, who moved to Morocco during the mid-season transfer window earlier this year, has been impressed with the country's sports infrastructure and believes that it is well-equipped to host any significant football event.

"Football in Morocco is currently very good," Poku said in an interview with 3Sports. "You can see it from their facilities and how they’re branding their national team to the clubs. There’s a lot of hard work to ensure that Moroccan football develops."

Poku has been particularly impressed with the infrastructure in Morocco, saying that "almost all the clubs here have their stadium which has natural pitches. Even the training equipment is really good here."

The footballer has also been struck by the passionate fan culture in Morocco. "At first I thought Ghanaian fans were passionate about football till I came to Morocco," he said. "Since I moved here, I realised Moroccans love football extremely."

Morocco is currently bidding to host the 2025 AFCON, with competition from neighbours Algeria, South Africa, Zambia, and a joint bid from Benin-Nigeria. They also have a joint bid with Spain and Portugal for the 2030 World Cup. With Poku's endorsement of Morocco's football infrastructure, the country's chances of winning these bids may have received a boost.