Olympique Lyon interested in Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey

Published on: 26 January 2023
French giants Olympique Lyonnais have set sights on Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey in the winter transfer window. 

The former French champions are set to make a move for the right-back following his limited game time at Brighton and Hove Albion.

After battles with injuries, Lamptey has been in and out of the team and has struggled to seize a starting spot under manager Roberto se Zerbi, who prefers Joel Veltman for the wing-back role.

Lyon defender Malo Gusto is on the radar of English Premier League side Chelsea, and the Ligue 1 side see Lamptey as a replacement for the player should he leave in January.

 

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon in Portugal are also monitoring the former England youth international's situation at the Amex Park. And with Pedro Porro close to joining Tottenham, the Portuguese outfit could sign Lamptey on loan for the rest of the season.

Lamptey has made 16 Premier League appearances this season, with most of them as a second half substitute.

 

