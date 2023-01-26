Olympique Lyon interested in Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey

French giants Olympique Lyonnais have set sights on Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey in the winter transfer window.

The former French champions are set to make a move for the right-back following his limited game time at Brighton and Hove Albion.

After battles with injuries, Lamptey has been in and out of the team and has struggled to seize a starting spot under manager Roberto se Zerbi, who prefers Joel Veltman for the wing-back role.

Lyon defender Malo Gusto is on the radar of English Premier League side Chelsea, and the Ligue 1 side see Lamptey as a replacement for the player should he leave in January.

Tariq Lamptey, one to watch in the final days of the transfer window. European clubs are informed on his situation as he could leave Brighton 🔵 #BHAFC Olympique Lyon are among clubs now showing interest in Lamptey in case Malo Gusto leaves to join Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/LwPDn82hvF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon in Portugal are also monitoring the former England youth international's situation at the Amex Park. And with Pedro Porro close to joining Tottenham, the Portuguese outfit could sign Lamptey on loan for the rest of the season.

Lamptey has made 16 Premier League appearances this season, with most of them as a second half substitute.