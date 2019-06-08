Omani referee Abdullah Al Balushi to officiate Ghana-Namibia pre-AFCON friendly

Omani referee Abdullah Al Balushi will handle the international friendly clash between Africa Cup of Nations participants Ghana and Namibia which is scheduled to come off in Dubai on Sunday.

Abdullah Al Balushi will be assisted by Omani officials Mohammed Ibrahim and Idris Ahmed on line one and two respectively.

The match which kicks off at 1:30 GMT, is expected to serve as a litmus test for players who are determined to make it into coach Kwasi Appiah’s final 23 for the Africa cup of nations in Egypt this month.

The game is the only major game the Black Stars will play before coach Kwasi Appiah names his final squad.

The final 23 will however test their strength against Bafana Bafana of South Africa on the 15th of June, 2019.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea-Bissau and defending champions Cameroon.