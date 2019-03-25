GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
On-loan Andre Ayew tells Fenerbahce coach he wants to stay

Published on: 25 March 2019
Ghana international Andre Ayew who now plays his football in Turkey

On-loan Andre Ayew has told Fenerbahce coach Ersun Yanal he wants to stay at the club for one more year after a private conversation.

The Swansea City-owned player is not looking at a return to the Liberty Stadium to play for the Championship side.

According to the Turkish newspaper Sabah, Ayew explained the reason he hasn’t performed to his best is the inconsistency of the team following a poor season.

As paraphrased by Sabah, Ayew reported to have said: ''I didn't have enough chances to show the real Ayew to Fenerbahce fans. I want you to give me a chance for one more year. I am ready to make lots of sacrifices in order to do it.''

Fenerbahce must be ready to fork out €12.5m for the services of the Ghana international but the cash strapped Turkish club cannot afford such fee.

Another loan deal could be an option if they can convince Swansea City.

But there are reports the Welsh side are keen to sell him outright in order to get Ayew off their wage bill

Clubs China and the Middle East interested in signing him permanently.

