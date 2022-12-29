On loan Charlton Athletic youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be recalled by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has hinted academy product Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be recalled from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic.

The 20-year-old has established himself since he joined the League One side at the start of the season.

He has scored five goals with two assists in 18 appearances in the English League One for Charlton.

Rak-Sakyi has caught the eye of the Palace manager with his and Vieira has hinted he could be recalled at some point in his career.

“There is a reflection about a decision to make," he said