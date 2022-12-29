On loan Charlton Athletic youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be recalled by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has hinted academy product Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be recalled from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic.
The 20-year-old has established himself since he joined the League One side at the start of the season.
He has scored five goals with two assists in 18 appearances in the English League One for Charlton.
Rak-Sakyi has caught the eye of the Palace manager with his and Vieira has hinted he could be recalled at some point in his career.
“There is a reflection about a decision to make," he said
“The discussion has to be around what can be the next challenge for him. At the minute he is in a really good place, with good support around him and enjoying his football, and I think that is really good for him.
“Malcolm is a really good young player. I’m happy he is with us. He is training every day close to Wilf [Zaha], [Ebere] Eze – top professional players – and he is learning a lot from them on and off the field.
“He is in a good place at a really good football club where we put a structure around him to help him grow as a player and as a man as well.”