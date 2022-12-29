GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

On loan Charlton Athletic youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be recalled by Crystal Palace

Published on: 29 December 2022
On loan Charlton Athletic youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be recalled by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace boss  Patrick Vieira has hinted academy product Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be recalled from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic.

The 20-year-old has established himself since he joined the League One side at the start of the season.

He has scored five goals with two assists in 18 appearances in the English League One for Charlton.

Rak-Sakyi has caught the eye of the Palace manager with his and  Vieira has hinted he could be recalled at some point in his career.

“There is a reflection about a decision to make," he said

“He is doing really well. It is important for him to keep playing because at his age to keep progressing you need to play every week, so to call him back and play one game every six or seven I don’t think will be the right decision.

“The discussion has to be around what can be the next challenge for him. At the minute he is in a really good place, with good support around him and enjoying his football, and I think that is really good for him.

“Malcolm is a really good young player. I’m happy he is with us. He is training every day close to Wilf [Zaha], [Ebere] Eze – top professional players – and he is learning a lot from them on and off the field.

“He is in a good place at a really good football club where we put a structure around him to help him grow as a player and as a man as well.”

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more