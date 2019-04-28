On-loan Chelsea defender Baba Rahman excels again for Reims in the French League

Ghana defender Baba Rahman was again in inspired form for Reims as they were held to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Angers.

Rahman was rated as one of the best players on the day with a 6.92 score on football rating website whoscored.com.

He has featured and lasted in the club's last nine games and contributed significantly to their lofty sitting at 8th on the French league table with 4 games to end of the season.

Industrious Matheui Cafaro opened the scoring for Reims but a moment of madness cost them as Vincent Manceau equalized not long after to eventually earn Angers a point.

Rahman’s return to full fitness has been a delight to Chelsea who are encouraging suitors for the talented left back who has fully healed from the career threatening knee injury he suffered while on national team duty two seasons ago.

GHANAsoccernet.com understand that the 24-year-old’s return has surprised Chelsea’s medics and his strong role in Reims run in the second half of the season is an indication of his mental toughness and maturity of the period of difficulty.

Prior to moving to Reims, Rahman spent several months alternating between the treatment room and the pitch at Schalke before deciding to move to France for a new challenge and fresh start.

Ghana national team handlers have also monitored his performance since the turn of the year and are considering giving him a look in before the Africa Cup of nations to be staged in Egypt later this year.