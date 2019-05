Ghanaian striker Collin Quaner scored a late winner as ten-man Ipswich Town beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday to end the Championship regular season.

The Huddersfield-owned won the game in bizarre fashion following a mix-up between Ayling and Casilla, with Quaner pouncing to fire the ball into an empty net.

The 27-year-old German born was making his 16th league appearance.

Quaner will revert to Huddersfield and see if he could break into the English Premier League side for next season.