On-loan Fortuna Düsseldorf defender Kassim Adams tears ligament in left thigh; sidelined for few weeks

Published on: 29 August 2019
Fortuna Düsseldorf defender Kasim Adams suffered a torn ligament in his left thigh their Tuesday's 6-0 friendly win over lower-tier side TSV Meerbusch.

But the Bundesliga club have not stated  how long he will be out of action.

Nuhu, who was named in coach Friedhelm Funkel's much changed line-up for the encounter, was unable to finish the first half after picking the injury.

The Ghana international was replaced by German youngster Enrique Lofolomo.

Adams, 24, was pushing to play his first competitive for the North Rhine-Westphalia side after impressing in friendly matches.

