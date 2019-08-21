On-loan Kassim Adams scores first goal for Fortuna Düsseldorf; pushing for Bundesliga start

On-loan Kassim Adams pushed for a starting role at Fortuna Düsseldorf after scoring his first goal for the Bundesliga side on Tuesday in the 4-2 friendly win over TuRU Duesseldorf.

The Ghana international defender scored after eight minutes to double their lead after Dawid Kownacki had scored first in the fourth minute.

Adam Bodzek made it three-nil by the 26th minute before TuRU came back strongly to pull two back

Bodzek struck again in the 79th minute to give Fortuna Düsseldorf a two-goal advantage.

Adams was an unused substitute in last Saturday's 3-1 win over Werder Bremen in their league start.

Judging from what he did in the friendly, he could start against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.