On-loan Kevin Prince Boateng wins Spanish La Liga with Barcelona

Kevin-Prince Boateng won the Spanish La Lig title on Saturday after Barcelona beat Levante 1-0 to defend their title.

The ex-Ghana midfielder was an unused substitute as Lionel Messi came off the bench at halftime to score the match winner.

The win moved the Catalan club nine points clear of Atletico Madrid in second place with three games left to play -- but a superior head-to-head record hands them an unassailable lead.

Boateng, 32, has had a tough life at the Camp Nou since moving from Sassuolo on loan during the January transfer.