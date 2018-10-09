On-loan Nantes striker Majeed Waris: I was not 'sacked' from FC Porto

Striker Majeed Waris has revealed he did not leave FC Porto to Ligue 1 side Nantes because he was deemed surplus to requirements.

The Ghana international claims he wanted to constant game time and had to opt for a move to France.

He says Porto coach Conceição, who signed him from Lorient, blessed his loan move to Nantes.

''To be honest, if you look at my time last year. I didn’t play a lot of games due to transfer issues with Lorient and then some small issues. When I went to Porto, it was Conceição who signed me, he knew who I was at Nantes. He had seen a lot of my games. I did play quite a few games at Porto, in the Champions’ League as well. I was quite happy there – at the end of the season, I had an injury so I missed some time then,'' he told Get France Football News.

''After the season, the team did really well, they won the league, everyone was really happy. The atmosphere was really good and I was very happy there.

He added that: ''I spoke to the coach, and I explained to him that, I knew I had some very good offers, I needed to play regularly, he wanted me to stay because he felt like I could play in lots of different positions and he wanted me as part of the team. I said to him I have got these offers, which are very interesting to me. I need to play lots of games to get my sharpness back. He told me no, he wanted me in the team.

''I went several times to talk to him, and eventually he agreed I could go on loan. I knew that I was having very good interest, which was very important for my progression.

''Most of the attackers at Porto, there was no movement or ageing, so even if I would have stayed, I would have played games of course, but not to my satisfaction, I wanted to play every game. It was a very difficult decision, because he didn’t want me to go. It took me time to convince him.''